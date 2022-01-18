From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has accused former militant leader, Asari Dokubo, of hiring hoodlums to scuttle the Biafra agitation.

Spokesperson of the group, Emma Powerful, in a statement, yesterday, also alleged that Dokubo is collaborating with the Nigeria security agents to harm Igbo youths and blame it on the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

He said: “IPOB intelligence unit uncovered plan about how Asari is moving around coastal areas of Biafra land recruiting cultists and demented fellows to join the wicked Nigeria security forces, evil politicians, including some governors in the South East to attack people and blame it on IPOB and ESN operatives.

“The public should know about this wicked plot in the coastal areas of Biafra by few enemies of Biafra restoration. Currently, they have opened two camps in Bayelsa and one in Igweocha. Some of the youths they approached refused the offer while some of them accepted the proposed salary of N150,000 monthly.

“Their plan is to merge these Ijaw militant youths with Nigeria military and JTF. They will have military uniforms and work with other security operatives to kill those agitating for the restoration of Biafra” Powerful alleged. IPOB members worldwide and ESN should take preventive measures very quickly to avert this evil plans by these murderous agents and their evil plans against Biafra restoration.