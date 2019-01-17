Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta, Prof. Charles Dokubo, has warned contractors awarded jobs for the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) to implement the contracts in line with the terms of agreement.

He said the warning was necessitated by increasing reports on sale of contracts awarded to some companies; in breach of contract agreements with the Amnesty Office.

Dokubo, who is also PAP Coordinator, noted that contracts awarded by his office were meant for the training and empowerment of beneficiaries of the Programme; in line with its core mandate and objectives.

“It is illegal and criminal for a contractor to be awarded a job and then, he goes behind to sell the contract to another individual or company. As part of the terms of agreement for contracts awarded by the presidential amnesty office, a contract is not transferable. It should be satisfactorily implemented.

“Henceforth, any company that engages in sale or contract-racketeering, after securing a job at the PAP shall have the contract revoked.

“Contractors are advised to be guided accordingly and adhere strictly to contract terms,” Dokubo warned.