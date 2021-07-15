Specialized Nutrition Director at FrieslandCampina, Dolapo Otegbayi has been listed on the Top 50 Africa Marketing Leaders for 2021 as she emerged the Marketing World Woman of the year during the Marketing World Awards (MWA) which held on Friday July 2, 2021 at the prestigious Movenpick Hotel in Accra, Ghana.

Marketing World Awards is a unique premier platform for marketers, communicators and agencies across Africa to showcase their creative excellence and successful strategies in sustaining their brands and clients.

Now in its 10th edition, the firm was launched to recognize outstanding organizations and individuals that have delivered superior product value to the market and exhibited excellence in upholding concrete marketing strategies, display uniqueness and innovativeness among offerings, convey clear messages to its consumers, and driving distinctiveness.

With profound expertise and competence in Brand Management, Project and Portfolio Management, Business Strategy, Brand Journalism, Marketing Communications, amongst others, Dolapo Otegbayi’s experience spans over two decades of professionalism in building brands and driving sustainable growth for businesses. She is known to have midwifed some of the most consumer-centric campaigns for Peak and Three Crowns during her tenure as the company’s Innovation Manager, Marketing Manager, and Head of Shopper Marketing.

In 2017, she was listed on the Top 50 Marketing Communication Professionals in West Africa and received the award for Outstanding Woman in Marketing in Nigeria. In 2018, she was honored with the Marketing Thought Leader Award.

The cerebral Amazon is a member of the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON) and a Fellow of the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN). She holds a Masters degree in Public and International Affairs (MPIA) from the University of Lagos; an MSc in Global Marketing from the University of Liverpool; and a Certificate in social media marketing from the Northwestern University, Illinois, USA.

