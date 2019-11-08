With the unveiling of its nominees on Monday, all is set for the Nigerian edition of RTPWN Awards taking place in Lagos.

Addressing journalists at Chateux De Atlantique Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, the organizer of the awards, Samuel Wilcox, a broadcaster with over 25 years of experience, revealed that 258 nominations have been listed for the awards.

He said: “When we debuted with the radio and television awards in Kenya last year, the event attracted over 3,000 people while 28 practitioners smiled home with gold plated plaques. Inspired by the huge success of the event, we have deemed it fit to bring the RTPWN Awards to Nigeria. Today, we are unveiling the list of nominees and categories for the awards. Our objective is to reward professionalism, creativity, talent and patriotism in the broadcast industry.”

Wilcox continued: “We have 33 categories and 258 nominees out of 1,875 radio and TV stations in Nigeria. Winners in each category will go home with five thousand dollars. While male and female overall winners will smile home with a G-Wagon Mercedes Benz and three thousand dollars each, the overall winner will smile to the bank with $20,000. Also on November 15, we are holding our nominees party where we intend to fete all the nominees to an evening of fun and excitement!”

Commenting on why he wants to celebrate broadcasters, he said: “I have been in the media for over 25 years. I have not heard about anyone appreciating radio and television practitioners. So, I decided to appreciate them through the RTPWN Awards. Our core mission is to recognise and appreciate the resources and contributions of the stakeholders, practitioners and individuals in the industry. We also want to give deserving personalities the spotlight and adulation they deserve.

“We equally want to motivate others in the industry to elevate their standards to ensure focus is placed on providing quality and relevant content to the public.

Award categories include Radio Station of the Year, TV Station of the Year, TV Presenter of the Year (Male), TV Presenter of the Year (Female), Radio Show of the Year, Comedy Show of the Year, Entertainment Show of the Year, Radio Personality of the Year, TV Personality of the Year, Sports Presenter of the Year, TV Morning Show of The Year, and Best News Anchor of the Year among others.

Among the nominees are Charles Anazodo, Mo’ Abudu, Toke Makinwa, Frank Edoho, Olisa Adibua, Imoh Ebong, Dayo Amusan and Uche Gabriel.

RTPWN will also honour Ben Murray Bruce, Raymond Dokpesi, Atiku Abubakar, Mo’ Abudu, Cyril Stober, and Sonny Irabor.