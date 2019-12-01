It was fun and excitement at the fourth edition of LoveWorld International Music & Arts Awards (LIMAA) held recently at Loveworld Convocation Arena, Lagos.

At the event, gospel singers including Sinach and Testimony Jaga carted awards and smiled home with thousands of dollars. Speaking, president of Believers LoveWorld Ministries and convener of the event, Rev. Chris Oyakhilome, said LIMAA is one of the greatest gatherings in gospel music, designed to celebrate music ministers for using their talents for God.

“Through their stories, they have been able to express the love of Christ, reaching out and propagating the gospel through music. They equally use their resources for the needy, through presentations to the body of Christ. A lot of people have given their lives to Christ just listening to their music; they are the best in the world,” he stated.

The event, which was beamed live on television, kicked-off at about 3:30pm and it featured Testimony Jaga, Joe Praize, Loveworld UK Band, Sinach, Samsong and Eben among other talented musicians.

Sinach won the Song of the Year award and got a mouthwatering cash prize of $100,000. Also, as the Artiste of the Year, Testimony Jaga went home with a whopping $25,000. Other winners are Frank Fytt, Eben, Pastor Ruthney, Joe Praize and Password.