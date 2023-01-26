From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state has confirmed bomb blast that occurred in Doma Local Government Area, which resulted in the killing of some Fulanis and their cattle.

Gov sule made the confirmation at the meeting which held at the Government House, on Wednesday, particularly to appealed for calm as his administration will work tirelessly to resolve the unfolding security challenge in the area.

The Governor said since the unfortunate incidence, his administration has been on top of the situation aimed at dousing tension in the area.

“At one point I was contemplating whether to move the meeting because of some security challenge which we had in Benue yesterday but then it crossed to our state. It had to do with some Fulani that actually got to rescue their cows and after rescuing their cows, there was a bomb blast at the area they gathered their cows to bring them back to Nasarawa State.

“As a result of that, I have been on it throughout last (Tuesday) night trying to resolve the matter with the Chief of Defence Staff, Miyetti Allah, Whirl Stroke and all the other security agencies, including our Commissioner of Police.

“Our Deputy Governor and CP are on their way to Doma right now to ensure we continue to douse the tension that may generate as a result of it. We will work to ensure we maintain peace in that area where such bombing took place,” he stated.

Daily sun reports that in Doma Local area on Thursday, Chairman of the council, Other Leaders had attended the Funeral Rites Of The Slain Fulani Leaders at the Muslim’s cemetery where about 27 Fulani leaders who were killed in an airstrike yesterday are put to rest in graves on mass burial.