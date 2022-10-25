By Adewale Sanyaolu

The Nigerian Liquefied Petroleum Gas(LPG), market popularly called cooking gas has grown by 2066 per cent over a 15- year period.

A statement by the President of the Nigerian Liquefied Petroleum Gas Association (NLPGA), Mr. Felix Ekundayo, disclosed that NLNG’s domestic supply intervention created the much-needed foundation for what has grown from a 60,000MT market in 2007 into a 1.3MT market and is still growing.

He added that one of the most important hallmarks of the intervention by NLNG was that, it has drastically reduced supply disruptions and birthed several indigenous companies in Nigeria’s LPG market.

To celebrate the milestone achievement, Ekundayo said NLPGA – the umbrella body for all stakeholders in the LPG industry will be partnering with Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) and NNPC Limited to commemorate its 15th anniversary of the Domestic Supply Obligation Programme with an international Conference and Exhibition themed; “15 years of Domestic LPG Supply Intervention: Looking Back and Looking Forward,”.

The event, he said, will hold on the 25th and 26th of October 2022 at Eko Hotels and Convention Center, Victoria Island, Lagos.

‘‘This 15th year anniversary which coincides with the Decade of Gas as announced by the Federal Government of Nigeria presents an auspicious time to celebrate the achievements of this programme and deliberate on what opportunities a 200 million population presents especially in areas of power generation, autogas, agriculture and technology as low hanging fruits.

The event will converge key industry leaders from the public and private sectors, technocrats, importers, marketers, traders, and for the first time, young professionals as part of NLPGA’s efforts to nurture early interest in the sector. The exhibition will showcase state-of-the-art products, inventions, and accessories that support a burgeoning LPG market,’’.

The statement added that the two-day event which is co-hosted by the NLNG and NNPC will feature LPG industry leaders discourse on crucial issues in Nigeria’s LPG landscape to be led by the Minister of State Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, Minister for Trade Industry and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, MD/CEO Nigeria LNG Dr. Philip Mshelbila and GCEO NNPC Limited, Mr. Mele Kyari among others.