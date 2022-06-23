By Chinwendu Obienyi

The total value of domestic and foreign transactions on Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) for the first five months of the year 2022 has recorded a total sum of N1.506 trillion.

This record shoots higher against N933.65 billion, which was the total transactions carried out by both domestic and foreign investors in the corresponding period of January to May 2021.

In a report released by NGX Regulation Limited on behalf of NGX, the Domestic and Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI) May 2022 report captured these transactions as well as trading figures from market operators. Additionally, domestic investors have continued to hold its ground on the floor of the NGX despite rising inflation and currency volatility in the foreign exchange market, which remained key drivers of the Domestic & Foreign Portfolio Investment.

Further analysis showed that foreign transactions stood at N201.29 billion, accounting for about 13.37 per cent of the total transactions carried out from January to May, while domestic transactions constituted N1.304 trillion, representing 86.63 per cent of the total transaction, outperforming the foreign investment during the same period.

Analysis of domestic transactions showed that institutional investors outperformed retail investors. A comparison of domestic transactions in the period under review revealed that retail transactions pulled N408.03 billion in investment, while institutional investors’ investment amounted to N896.21 billion from January to May 2022.

For May, total transactions at the nation’s bourse increased by 195.05 per cent from N205.88 billion (about $494.26 million) in April 2022 to N607.45billion (about $1.45 billion) in May 2022. The performance of the current month when compared to the performance in May 2021 (N97.19 billion) revealed that total transactions increased by 525.01 per cent. In May 2022, the total value of transactions executed by domestic investors outperformed transactions executed by foreign investors by 86 per cent.

Subsequently, the total transactions executed between the current and prior month revealed that total domestic transactions increased by 214.40 per cent from N178.80 billion in April to N562.15 billion in May 2022.

