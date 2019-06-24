Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The management of GOVOIL, a Nigerian oil servicing and marketing company, has announced veteran Nollywood actor Steve Eboh, popularly known as Ajebo, as its brand ambassador.

He is expected to be the face of their products and also drive their marketing.

The company’s media manager, Frankwhite Nzeh, said in a statement that the choice of Steve Eboh was due to his reputation and exemplary character which appeals to young and old Nigerian film buffs.

He said the company identified the need to strategically position its corporate image, global acceptance, with the face of a renowned film personality of international repute, an outstanding celebrity with crossover appeal.

“We introduced several products to the market from time to time. As our brand ambassador, he will promote our products through his reputation and brand name,” he said.

Steve Eboh is an indigene of Achi in Oji River LGA of Enugu State, a mass communication graduate from University of Lagos, a veteran actor and a foundation member of the present-day Nollywood.

He has stared in several highly successful Nollywood movies, including Taboo, Ikuku, Narrow Escape, Evil Passion, The Concubines, Lion Heart,etc.

He was a former Vice President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), former Chairman National Caretaker Committee, AGN, CEO Confirm Projects International Ltd, with numerous local and international awards.