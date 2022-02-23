By Chinwendu Obienyi

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, says the mobilisation of domestic savings for capital formation and investment is a significant success factor for harnessing the true growth potential of the Nigerian economy.

Ahmed stated this during the submission of report of the Working Group on National Savings Scheme in Abuja on Tuesday. The minister stated that the just-launched Medium-Term National Development Plan 2021-2025 recognizes the role of a deep financial market in supporting the high and sustainable growth the plan aims to attain.

She said the proposals made in the report would guide the government in taking actionable steps to actualise the objectives outlined.

She gave assurance that she would review the report and work with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and other stakeholders to ensure that the country fully realises the potential benefits of the scheme to the country.

She stated: “We understand that this initiative will involve several other agencies such as the CBN, FIRS, NAICOM and other important stakeholders. We will leverage on our collaborative working environment within the government to ensure we get necessary buy-in and commitment from relevant stakeholders.

“On behalf of the Federal Government and the Ministry of Finance, Budget & National Planning, I extend my sincere appreciation for your selflessness in giving your time and skill in this painstaking work in support of government.