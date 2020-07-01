Chinwendu Obienyi

Domestic investors dominated activities at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) as domestic transactions increased by 11.15 per cent from N75.49 billion in April to N83.91 billion in May 2020.

According to the NSE Domestic and Foreign Portfolio Investment Report, the total value of transactions executed by domestic investors outperformed transactions executed by foreign investors by circa 40 per cent.

Furthermore, the total transactions at the nation’s bourse decreased by 7.40 per cent from N128.67billion (about $332.22 million) in April 2020 to N119.15 billion (about $307.32 million). This meant that the performance of the current month when compared to the performance in May 2019 (N221.13 billion) revealed that total transactions decreased by 46.12 per cent.

Also, the total foreign transactions decreased by 33.73 per cent from N53.18 billion (about $137.37 million) to N35.24 billion (about $90.89 million) between April and May 2020.

Retail investors marginally outperformed institutional Investors by 0.5 per cent while a comparison of domestic transactions in the current and prior month (April 2020) revealed that retail transactions increased by 4.38 per cent from N40.42 billion in April 2020 to N42.19 billion in May 2020.

Similarly, the institutional composition of the domestic market increased by 18.96 per cent from N35.07 billion in April 2020 to N41.72 billion in May 2020.

Meanwhile, the market capitalisation closed the month of June at N12.769 trillion. Investors had on Monday, garnered a gain of N15 billion but sentiments turned negative after 34 equities depreciated in value.