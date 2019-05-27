When this odourless and non-irritant fumigant is used, one cannot smell it, but alas it silently kills after long inhalation of the toxic fumes. A research study found out that both insecticides and herbicides significantly increased the risk of Parkinson’s disease (a chronic neurological disorder affecting movement, characterised by tremor, slow- ness of movement and postural instability) by 70 per cent. Long time exposure to these chemicals may also cause cancer.

Sniper insecticide, a synthetic organophosphorus which belongs to the DDVP chemical family (2, 2-dicholorovinyl dimethyl phosphate compound), is indiscriminately being used by many Nigerians as in- door insecticides which is not the original purpose. There is an instructional warning on the bottle which says that diluted portions should be applied to crops and there is a ‘withdrawal’ time in which the crop should not be consumed that the active ingredient can degrade to minimal level before consumption.

In recent times, given its effectiveness in killing insects and rodents better than well- established brands of insecticides, sniper now holds sway as it has become popular in its use as indoor insecticide among Nigerians. The affordability of sniper compared to other insecticides has also fueled its demand and use. Health experts have warned on its dangerous effects, especially to respiratory organs. Inhalation, absorption through the skin, ingestion and eye contact are the various ways a person may be exposed to the as- sociated risk of sniper.

It has also been observed that sniper is ranked among the most available tools for suicide here in Nigeria. In fact, suicide by sniper insecticide appears to have become a popular choice for suicidal Nigerians.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), it estimated that the method used for 20 percent of global suicide was through pesticide self-poisoning, most of