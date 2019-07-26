Sola Ojo, Kaduna

A 24-year-old mother of one, Aisha Tanko, a nurse by profession, has allegedly stabbed her husband, Yahaya Abdullahi Maiyaki, 43, over domestic issues.

Our correspondent gathered that the attempted murder was carried out at about 8:00 am on Friday, after the husband returned home from early morning prayer at a mosque close to the couple’s residence at the popular Sardauna Crescent, Kaduna North local government of Kaduna state.

Unknown to him, the wife had already boiled some hot water ready, but when she attempted to bath the husband with it and she failed, she then resulted to stabbing him.

Our correspondent recalls that the phenomenon is lately on the increase in North where women who hitherto, found it difficult to look into their husbands face let alone of launching sinister attack against them.

Narrating the episode to our correspondent, the younger brother of the husband and one time Director-General, Media and Publicity to a governor in Kaduna, Ahmed Maiyaki, said, the matter had been reported to the police authority in the state.

According to him, “yes, this morning, when my elder brother came back after his morning prayer, his wife had boiled water to pour on him. But somehow, he was able to escape that.

“But, as she was approaching with the hot water, she also armed herself with knife. So, when the hot water mission failed, she stabbed him in the lower abdomen twice and ran away.

“They had a misunderstanding sometime ago. They had another one yesterday. It had nothing to do with polygamy

“My brother is on admission at a private hospital here in Kaduna. We have reported the matter to the police and they have already commenced investigation on the matter,” he said.