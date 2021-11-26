By Peter Bakare

Dr. Yinka Opeke is the Managing Director of Smart Gas, a tech-based company in Nigeria, established to leverage technologies to promote adoption of cooking gas.

The company is the only technology driven, app-based platform in the market, designed for clients to experience a more convenient way to purchase cooking gas, increase transaction efficiency, and optimise user experience.

Smart Gas is also a major player in oil and gas procurements for manufacturing, construction, maritime and oil and gas servicing companies.

In this interview with Daily Sun, she spoke about life as an inventor, a business woman and other issues.

Tell us more about yourself?

Dr. Opeke is a Houston-based international business consultant with over 15 years of industry experience, connecting businesses, mentoring startups, and brokering mutually beneficial relationships among organisations at private and government levels.

She graduated from University of Ibadan, Nigeria with a B.Sc. in Geography, and M.Sc. in Geographical and Information Systems. She later proceeded to the United Kingdom to obtain another M.Sc. in Project Management from Queen Mary University of London. In 2018, she bagged a doctorate degree from Walden University, Minnesota, USA, where she specialised in Entrepreneurship and Organisational Leadership. Opeke is PRINCE2 Certified and has been privileged to attend several local and international trainings and workshops.

As a woman of many paths, what inspired you to go into oil and gas business?

I lost my dad at the onset of the pandemic in February 2020, I was grieving, an idea was birthed amidst my pain. I poured my energy into developing a business plan, mobilising a team, developing our mobile app, started manufacturing our cylinders, procuring equipment, and the rest is history. I did not set out to operate in this sector, but over the years, I have always been flexible to listen to the Holy Spirit as he charts my course. I’m quite spiritual and quick to identify the hand of God.

Why the name Smart Gas?

The question should be why not? It’s essentially because we leverage technology to solve challenges faced by consumers when purchasing cooking gas. We are the only technology driven, app-based platform in the market designed for clients to experience a more convenient way to purchase cooking gas, increase transaction efficiency, and optimise user experience. This makes our gas distribution model smart and efficient.

Aside, I run four active companies, Smart Gas being the most active. I operate an international consulting firm and a real estate company in the US, and my siblings and I established a not-for-profit in honour of our late parents.

What would be your candid advice for someone who will like to go into oil and gas business in Nigeria?

Just like any business, be your first cheerleader, equip yourself with information, do your due diligence, have access to considerable capital, speak with people in the industry, be aware of government policies, take calculated risks, and learn as you go along.

Does your growing up has any impact in your business acumen?

My parents were well educated and simplistic but with very high moral values. I am extremely business-oriented, quick to identify opportunities inherent in challenges, and I’m not afraid to take actions at the risk of failures. I strive towards living an intentional and purposeful life, consciously balancing the things that matter to me. I celebrate my little and big wins, learn from my mistakes, find time for family and friends while nurturing scalable ventures.

“I am also big on self-development because my dad was a PhD holder and my mum was a professor, hence, we grew up knowing a masters degree was the basic minimum we had to achieve. I am not your so-regular yoruba girl raised in a Christian home, with three siblings.

How long have you been into this oil and gas business?

Just as the pandemic was gaining global attention, and shutdowns imposed. That was March 2020.

What were the challenges you faced when you started and what are the challenges confronting you now in the running of your business?

I will need about five pages for that. I had issues mostly from regulatory agencies that weren’t straightforward with the approval processes, requirements for approval and even what the penalties were incases of default. Bureaucracy, endless levies from different angles, general inefficiencies in the line of duty, malicious residents in the areas we operate among other issues.

“However, all businesses come with challenges and obstacles, so we had to face the issues head-on and we are making remarkable progress.

What services do you render to clients?

Our services include LPG sales, LPG cylinder sales, heavy duty equipment leasing and sourcing, oil and gas procurements and LPG storage tank sales. Our technology, strategy and business model, retail focus areas, and our dynamic and young team.

How does Smart Gas benefit Nigerians?

Empowerment through job creation for associates (drivers) who fulfil clients orders, increased sales for gas retailers who sell on our platform, safer cylinders and lesser casualties for customers who replace their damaged or expired cylinders, lesser carbon emission via gas adoption, lesser health issues caused by use of other solid fuels, amongst other benefits.

There’s a hike in the price of cooking gas, why the increase trend?

The recent steady increase in the cost of cooking gas is majorly because the government is trying to domesticate gas production without adequate infrastructure locally to meet demands. Govt needs to lift the importation ban and VAT on LPG so importers can bring in more products. NLNG is the biggest producer of gas with approximately 400,000MT compared to national demand estimated at 1.3million MT. There is also the exchange rate issue and product hoarding.

What are preventive measures of gas explosion in Nigeria ..it is really alarming?

It is impossible to be unbothered about the explosions in different parts of the country. Incidences of gas explosions can be attributed majorly to inadequately trained personnel handling LPG trucks, transferring LPG from truck into storage tanks and skids. Automatic shut-off valves are crucial to detect leakages. The use of substandard products is also a contributing factor. Standard equipment and materials should be available and routinely checked. Proximity of gas plants and skids to flammable businesses such as welder, could also be dangerous.

Tell us why you feel one needs to invest and patronise your products?

Our mobile app is the first of its kind, and its functionalities eases the cooking gas buying process for consumers. We are also collaborating with existing gas retailers by encouraging them to sign up to sell their products on our app, that’s a win-win. In addition, we empower the associates (drivers) who sign up to fulfil clients’ orders, that’s job creation. Convenience, safety, business integrity, technology, efficiency are some of the benefits and features clients will enjoy by partnering with us.

What are your plans to achieve your goals?

You mean I should disclose our strategies? I think our board will fire me if I comment on this…lol. However, be rest assured we will continue to improve on our technology, service delivery, products, and exceptional client services.

