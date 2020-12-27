(Reuters/NAN)

Manchester City breezed to a 2-0 home win over Newcastle United thanks to goals in each half from Ilkay Gundogan and Ferran Torres.

The victory lifted City to fifth in the English Premier League (EPL) on Saturday.

City went ahead in the 14th minute when Gundogan calmly fired home Raheem Sterling’s pass from close range after a typically patient and incisive build-up from Pep Guardiola’s side.

Dominant in possession throughout, City went two up 10 minutes after the break.

This was when Newcastle defender Federico Fernandez could only deflect a cross from Joao Cancelo into the path of Ferran Torres, who scored with a simple finish.

Manchester City, who travel to second-placed Everton on Monday, move up to fifth in the table with 26 points after 14 games while Newcastle, who are 12th on 18 points, host league leaders Liverpool on Wednesday.