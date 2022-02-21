Nigeria is weird. It talks much about hate speech, especially when criticised but yet pays no heed when its wacky citizens harangue the noblest in the land. There is no doubt about that. Everywhere you go, people are needlessly afraid of the Igbo, and badmouth the people for whom fear means nothing without cause.

People cannot understand how the Igbo, who were given mere £20 in exchange for their millions in the banks, at the end of the Civil War rose from the ashes of official economic strangulation and attained the commanding heights of commerce and dictate the pace.

People cannot understand how the Igbo, who get the least opportunities in securing government jobs, put aside their degrees to hustle in choked markets and excel. People cannot comprehend how, despite the seething hate, the Igbo still go to their haters’ homestead and succeed.

People hardly believe that any normal person could embrace the kind of challenges the Igbo romance and still triumph while the hosts mope in stupefied delirium.

While others depend on government-backed monopoly over the years, the Igbo keep faith with their industrious genes and thrive even in the most inclement weather such as wherever you go, whatever you need, there the Igbo are ever at your service.

Unfortunately, because the enemies could never outshine the Igbo and failed to drive them into the sea, even while refusing to give them their own space, they concoct inane lies against the people whom no man can curse.

It is strange how Igbophobia has also crept into the hallowed grounds of the church so much so that a tainted comic showman, prancing on a varnished altar, could take a swipe at the Igbo man’s pocket, as if he put anything there. Where was he all these years of struggle? And, by the way, how could he unlock the Igbo man’s pocket when his jaded messages draw only contempt, seeing he is yet to convincingly explain what he was doing between the laps of innocent damsels? It’s time he left Igbo pockets alone and mends fences with the Lord. Whoever the Lord calls, he provides for. Fixing your eyes on the pockets of tribesmen to buy you exotic SUVs and designer wears is not part of the anointing.

Even Igbo songs are now targets of hate. While Filipinos sing Igbo praise and worship songs to God (Don Moen does too), the same songs are now banned and tagged weapons of domination by hateful clerics in Nigeria.

Sometimes, I really shudder when I imagine how these charlatans broke into the fold of Christ. The church needs to secure its borders against the riotous wolves. These pollutants must be shunted out before their tribal insignia corrodes the foundation of faith.

Let it be known to all and sundry that the Igbo are a covenant people. Like the Jews, the more they are hated, the more they flourish.

The problem is the preponderance of jealous, lazy bones in this country. To worsen matters, they are afflicted by haughtiness and entitlement syndrome that ‘their government’ must provide for them. However, the Igbo, knowing that they are a targeted people, boarded the self- survival because cow wey no get tail, na God dey drive flies for am. That is why the Igbo are the vegetable that produces the water with which it is boiled but is yet envied by others. To hate such a people is an affront to their God and He will surely defend them.

The alleged Igbo domination would make a good seminal discourse. It would be interesting to know how taking advantage of opportunities others scorned is domination. It would be really worth exploring how spending years of apprenticeship learning a trade and mastering it while others are at the bus stop doing agbero work is domination. It is worth discussing how a man that willingly sells his mother’s kitchen to a foresighted Igbo comes back years later to accuse the Igbo of taking over his land. In fact, there will be so much to discuss at such a forum.

However, it is high time the Igbo took seriously to investing in their homeland instead of developing unappreciative outlier lands.

Nigeria is an afflicted entity; a mirage melting away in the near distance and all eyes are trailed on Igbo property to declare them abandoned. I told a friend of mine who fled the North and relocated to Enugu that now he has arrived; no man can pluck him out. He don dey kampe!

The same fear of the Igbo has also conspired to keep the Igbo out of the Nigerian presidency. Instead of the quality materials available in Igbo land, the system is throwing up selfsame abhorrent and smudged characters that have crushed this country. However, equity, fairness and justice demands that the next Nigerian president should come from Igbo land even though some mischief makers are throwing IPOB spanners in the wheel.

Of course, the quest for Biafra by some angry Igbo is a worthy dream. However, the agitators have played into the hands of the enemies. Now the bush baby is crying. Shutting down people’s businesses and the ongoing carnage is hurting no other but the assumed Biafran; this must stop!

The Igbo are industrious, daring, wanderlust adventurers and foresighted investors. Interpreting that as dominating and hating them for that is kicking against the bricks.

Man and his erectile challenge

When I came across this write-up whose author I do not know, I chuckled. I realised that every man is a victim of his erection. The rich and the poor; the strong and the weak; both saints and sinners, we are all slaves of erection. You become what you make of it. And like the writer aptly said: MEN OF VALOUR THINK VERY DEEP ON THIS.

*Erection is a state of arousal of sexual desires in a man in preparation for sexual exploit.

*Having an erection is natural but obeying the dictates of your erection is a choice.

*For every erection, there’s a responsibility. Wise men have control over their erection but foolish men obey their erection.

*Any erection not properly controlled is capable of leading one to an early grave.

*Unsolicited erection is no respecter of persons.

*Anointing, Mantles, Righteousness, Godliness, Strength, Age, etc. have no power over erection, only self-control and self-discipline can curb an erection.

*Many became useless fathers because they didn’t control their erections.

*Some are in prison because they followed the dictates of their stupid erection.

*Others have lost great opportunities in life because their erection pushed them.

*Most men are bed-ridden at the altar of uncontrollable erection.

*The stupidity of erection is that most times it isn’t selective.

*Unchecked erection has led great kings to be at the bed of their slaves and house maids.

*Stupid erection has led most men to having sex with their blood sisters, their own mothers, house maids, in laws, strangers, etc.

*Erection has not left the clergy out of the drama, as many have been found messing up with those they ought to be shepherd over. What a stupid erection!

*A strong man is not measured by the level of his physical muscle or by the number of nations he has conquered but by his ability to control his erection.

* No man in history could be said to be more powerful than Samson yet his erection made him the weakest in history; his erection made him fall on the lap of a woman.

*David killed Goliath and conquered many great nations but he couldn’t conquer his erection; he became weak at the sight of Bathsheba, the wife of his servant.

*Reuben ruined his future and generation after him because of his uncontrollable erection.

*Don’t let your erection destroy your destiny

*Your erection is a sign you are a real man but following it everywhere it leads you is a sign of weakness.

*Any man who cannot control his erection can’t control his life.

*The only time your erection cannot mislead you is when you use it within the confines of your marriage.

* Stop following your erection, you are not a goat, but human. Avoid rape…A RAPIST IS A CRIMINAL.

*Unto Him who is able to keep you from falling, I commit each and everyone.

NB: Never forget: You become what you make of your erection or what your erection makes of you.