Head Coach of the Men Senior basketball team, Alex Nwora has said that the test games in Domingo will go a long way to determine the fate of players in D’Tigers for the World Cup.

Regulars, Ben Uzoh, Iroegbu Ike, Ike Diogu, Talib Zanna alongside Tosin Mehinti, Obekpa Chris, Aminu Alade and Akindele Ayodeji have all been selected ahead of the test match.

Others include newly invited Jordan Ogundiran, Agada Caleb, Nwamu Ike, Gabe Vincent, Stanley Okoye, Stephen Domingo and TK Edogi who will all feature in the game taking place at the Palacio De Los Deportes.

Nwora said the test games will afford him the opportunity to rate the players at his disposal in a game situation as well as try out new tactics.

“The last few days have been very interesting in camp. The players have been showing a high level of discipline and willingness to learn new things. The friendly games will afford the technical crew the opportunity of evaluating the players”.

Some players are expected to be dropped after the test games while others on the 44-man list earlier released by Nwora will join the team for the next phase of training.

“This won’t be an easy decision but we just have to do it.

If I had my way, I would have loved to take all the 44 players to the World Cup, but sadly this is not possible.

The two-legged friendly slated for Saturday and Monday is part of the programs lined up by the Nigeria Basketball Federation to get the team ready for the mundial.