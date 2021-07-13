The African Democratic Congress (ADC ) Anambra State, has picked Pastor Lawrence Ughamadu as the governorship running mate to Nze Akachukwu Sullivan Nwankpo.

Pastor Law (as he is popularly known) is a Dominion City Church Pastor and a protégé of the convener of the National Youth Summit and President of Dominion City Church, Rev.(Dr) David Ogbueli.

Born in 1973, he hails from Nibo town, Awka South LGA in Anambra Central Senatorial District.

Over the years, Pastor Law has planted and pastored numerous churches in various states of Nigeria including Enugu, Ebonyi, Anambra and Edo States. He is the director of Dominion City’s “Operation Anambra Church Planting Mission”. By dint of hard work and the grace that God gave to him, Pastor Law has raised numerous youths, who are excelling in their chosen fields of endeavour .

According to a media release from the Akachukwu Nwankwo Campaign Organisation signed by the Media Head, Harris Chuma Odili, Pastor Law was chosen after careful considerations and deliberations within the party. He was presented to the flag bearer, Nze Nwankpo who had earlier asked the party to choose a running mate for him.

“Nwankpo had an option to pick whoever he wanted, but chose to involve the party in deciding who to run with. Pastor Law got the nod because he is a Pentecostal Pastor with an unblemished track record” he said.

The ADC governorship running mate is an old boy of the prestigious Christ the King College (CKC), Onitsha; Pastor Law holds a B.Sc (Hons.) degree in Accounting from the Enugu State University, and MBA from the University of Nigeria Nsukka. Also, he bagged many Professional Certificates in Leadership and Transformation Studies.

Ogbuefi Chuma described Pastor Law as a distinguished man of God, Youth Advocate, Social Critic and Philanthropist extraordinaire.

