A new purpose-built hospitality outfit, Dominion Court Apartments has opened in the Ojodu area of Ikeja, Lagos, as one of the measures to restart the tourism industry in the country, which was heavily impacted by the receding global pandemic. Erected on a serene landscape, Dominion Court apartments and rooms is primarily built on the philosophy of rekindling and consolidating family values and ties which today is sadly being eroded. Speaking at the opening ceremony, Chairman of the group, Mr. Peter Emerokwem said the hotel would offer the hospitality sector a unique brand that fills the void created by traditional hotels to extended travellers who desire real home away from home in Lagos. He said apart from wedding and other social events, the hotel is a good destination for family and friends and creates the ambience for bonding, renewal of ties and deepening of marital bliss among others.

In his remarks before cutting the tape, Senator Lanre Tejuosho, who was the guest- of -honour, expressed his pleasure with the management, especially with the size and purpose of the facility and job creation. He hoped that more branches would be opened to spread out the brand and prayed for sustainability of the project. Mr. Anthony Chigolu, general manager, Pekamol Nigeria Limited, owners of the hotel said “Our aim is to deliver an upscale full service apartment with Nigeria inspired hospitality featuring 14 guest apartments and rooms including two spacious and fully furnished three bedrooms, 7 two- bedrooms, 1 one-bedroom, 1 self- contained apartment and 3 standard rooms. All apartments have fully equipped kitchen and en