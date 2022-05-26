By Merit Ibe

Domino’s Pizza Nigeria has redefined “Affordable Enjoyment” with the launch of the All Day Everyday Value Range Pizzas for just N2,500. It is no news that Domino’s Pizza is the only pizza chain in the country that loves to innovate and gives its customers value for their money, from local to international flavours, to different range of pizzas and multiple offerings.

This is specially created for individuals who are yet to enjoy the wonderful pizza moments. This is a new size of pizzas in seven exciting flavours: Cheese, Fiery Chic, Chickenpie, Fiery Beef, Meatball, Plantain Suya and Smokey Sausage.

“We have witnessed Domino’s Pizza driving innovations not restricted to the tastes of their pizzas only, but also to the value they give their customers, part of which is their newly launched 20 minutes delivery time guarantee and now they have redefined affordable enjoyment with the launch of the new pizza range, The New All Day Everyday Value Range Pizzas.”

The Fiery Chic is a fiery creation of Chicken Suya, red chilli and suya spice, word on the streets is that this is the perfect flavour for this season; same as the Fiery Beef, which is the beef variant. Others preferred the Plantain Suya or the Smokey Sausage; the Plantain Suya is a sweet fiery combination of plantain toppings and suya spice, while the Smoked Sausage has the sweet makings of smoked sausage, onions, and BBQ. sauce.

All these wonderful, mouth-watering flavours were made affordable at the cheap price of N2,500. Imagine having a belly-filling pizza at the price of N2,500 in this economy! Not only that, we all know Domino’s is the epitome of awoof give ways and the launch of this exciting new Value Range is not an exception.

