Domino’s Pizza, one of the world market leaders in the pizza chain, recently announced the revamp of its extensive menu in Nigeria. Labelled the Domino’s Taste the Xtra Menu, the launch reinforces the company’s commitment to providing the best customer experience through high quality products and customer service. Domino’s Pizza has customised its pizzas to suit the taste buds of its Nigerian customers with a significant enhancement of all the pizzas, including new flavors, at a more value-driven prices.

The improvements in the new menu have been designed to provide customers with better value by providing ‘Xtra toppings’, ‘Xtra flavours’ and ‘Xtra cheese’ at reduced menu prices to present customers with a wider selection of quality pizza options that are delicious and affordable.

Mr. Ilyas Kazeem, marketing manager, Domino’s Pizza Nigeria, said at the event, “Our menu revamp is aimed at reaffirming our continuous quest for providing only the best quality pizzas to our customers. We are passionate about delivering hot, fresh, delicious, cheesy and juicy pizzas with loads of toppings to provide happiness in every bite. Also, reducing the prices of our pizzas is a way of ensuring that more people can afford yummy pizzas, and enjoy extra value.

“We are super-excited to introduce our Domino’s Taste the Xtra Menu, which is loaded with Xtra flavours, Xtra cheese and Xtra toppings. We invite our customers to taste the extras our menu is now bursting with delightful flavours.

“As a brand, we listen to our customers, and, following their requests, we have improved our whole menu to ensure that our pizzas deliver an Xtraordinary experience to all our customers. We welcome our customers to explore our new pizzas and begin to find new favorites in them.”

The global quick service restaurant company continues to position itself as a society-conscious leader in the industry, with continuous efforts to prove its commitment to contributing to the satisfaction of customers in Nigeria.

Domino’s Pizza Nigeria believes every pizza experience should be extraordinary and the team will go the extra mile so that customers can “taste the extra” in every bite.