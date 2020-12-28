From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Minister of Defence, Maj-Gen Bashir Salih Magashi (retd) said that the late former Chief of Defence Staff and Minister of Defence, Gen Domkat Bali, contributed greatly to the peace, unity and development of Nigeria.

The Defence Minister noted that the late Bali was a morale booster for young officers due to his patriotism and loyalty in his service to Nigeria.

Magashi stated this on Monday during the final interment and lowering of the casket and the Communal of the late general at his home town at Langtang North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

‘It is pertinent to state that the late general will be fondly remembered for his dedication and commitment as a military officer and his numerous landmark contributions to Nigeria’s unity and development,’ Magashi stated in his eulogy.

‘Our country, no doubt, has lost a true rare gem. He was a great son of Nigeria and a glorious shining star for many. We must therefore do all that we can to honour him even in death by upholding the virtues which he firmly demonstrated.’

Magashi said Bali would be widely remembered for his uncommon loyalty to his country; a virtue which at this critical period of nationhood, Nigeria demands from all of citizens.

‘Today is indeed a sad and trying period for the Nigerian Armed Forces and our dear country, Nigeria. A period that witnessed the death of a brave, dedicated and committed General.

‘General Domkat Yah Bali who died on 4 December 2020 was not only an absolute gentleman but perhaps one of the most respected, disciplined and successful battle commanders the Nigerian Army has ever produced.’

He said the late Bali had a glorious career in the Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Armed Forces in the course of which he served the nation gallantly in several capacities.

The Minister said the enviable career of Gen Bali culminated in his appointment as the Chief of Defence Staff and Honourable Minister of Defence prior to his retirement.

‘In retirement, his people found him worthy and bestowed on him the title of Ponzhi Tarok, the Paramount Ruler of the Tarok people of Plateau State. The late General Domkat was an icon of professionalism, bravery and discipline, and he aptly demonstrated these attributes throughout his national and international military assignments.’

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin, later presented the Nigeria flag to the widow of late Gen. Bali who was his next of King.

Present at the graveside was Lt Gen. Jeremiah Useni (retd) and Brigadier General Jonathan Temlong, among others.