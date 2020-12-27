From Gyang Bere (Jos) and Okwe Obi (Abuja)

The Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam, yesterday, said the nation would miss the wealth of experience of the late former minister of defence and chief of defence staff, General Domkat Yah Bali (rtd), noting that he fought for the unity of the country.

He made the statement during his visit to the home of the late general, to condole with the family. He added that Domkat Bali was a household name not just in Plateau, but the country as a whole.

“Late Gen. Bali fought for the peace, unity and sovereignty of Nigeria. Even after his retirement, he fought for the peace of Plateau and Northern Nigeria,” he said.

He, therefore, called on Nigerians to emulate the late Bali for his commitment to peace and unity.

This is even as he commiserated with Yahaya Kwande over the demise of his son, AbdulNasser, and prayed God to give the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Meanwhile, Mrs Esther Bali, wife of the deceased, speaking at a Church service organised in honour of the late senior military officer, declared that her husband was already in heaven for the good life he lived. She disclosed that she dreamt and saw her husband flowing in white garment – meaning he’s with God.