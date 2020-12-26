From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Executive Secretary Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam said the former Minister of Defence and Chief of Defence Staff, General Domkat Yah Bali (rtd) has fought for the unity and soverity of Nigeria.

He noted that the nation would certainly missed Bali’s wealth of experience and patrotism in the fight of Insecurity in the country.

Rev. Pam disclosed this on Saturday during a condolence visits to the family resident of late Gen. Domkat Bali, former Ambassador of Nigeria to Switzerland, Amb. Yahaya Kwande and Plateau State APC Chairman,Hon. Latep Dabang to condole with them over their loses.

He noted that Domkat Bali was a house whole name not just in Plateau but the entire country inview of his pragmatic and patrotic role played in the unity and peace of the country.

“Late Gen. Bali fought for the peace, unity and soverity of Nigeria. Event after his retirement, he fought for the peace of Plateau and Northern Nigeria.”

He noted that late Bali has never been finger inciting or cause trouble, rather he has been a rally point for most Nigerians.

Rev. Pam called on Nigerians to emulate late Bali commitment to peace and unity and said the country is console in the fact that Bali is resting at the Bosom of the Lord.

While commiserating with Yahaya Kwande over the demise of his son, AbdulNasser, he pray God to console the family and give them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Responding on behalf of the Esther Domkat Bali, her Daughter, Dr. Nana Chidi said the family is comforted with the visit inview of his critical role in shaping the sexut architecture of the country.

She noted that he father came, saw and conquer, leaving behind good legacies worthy of emulation.

Amb. Yahaya Kwande and Plateau State APC Chairman, Hon. Latep Dabang said described Rev. Pam as a true religious leader who is a connector between people at the top and the masses.

Kwande said Rev. Pam has always stand for peace and Justice and urged him to continue to pursue good virtues that will promote peace and unity in the country.