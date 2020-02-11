Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

A former Dean of the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, University of Ilorin, Prof. Suleiman Folorunsho Ambali, has called for an outright ban on the open sale of all forms of pesticides in Nigeria.

Prof. Ambali made the call while delivering the institution’s 192nd inaugural lecture, entitled “Preventing Pesticides from Poisoning Away our Health and Future: The Oxidative Approach”, at the university’s main auditorium at the weekend.

The Professor of Environmental Toxicology noted that repeated experiences and several reported cases of misuse of pesticides by all manner of people for obstructive causes across the length and breadth of the country have made it extremely important, more than ever before, to ensure greater restrictions of access to the materials, which are in liquid, solid and gaseous forms.