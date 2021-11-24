From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A university don, Engr. Livinus Tuleun has encouraged university administration across the country to explore the possibility of engaging staff and / or units within the university that have the capacity to handle certain aspects of capital projects on campus.

Tuleun gave the advice during his inaugural lecture titled: ‘Engineering Better Machines and Easier Work,’ held at the Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University of Agriculture, Makurdi, Benue State on Wednesday.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

The professor of Mechanical Engineering listed such capital projects to include, but not limited to seats and other simple technical solutions that can be produced using internal hands as workforce.

Tuleun noted that, “apart from utilizing internal capacity of both staff and/ or units, more experience would be acquired, more capacity can be developed, and more motivation owing to extra remuneration” would be benefitted from such project activities.

“With proper coordination, the Students Industrial Work Experience Scheme (SIWES) and Students Workshop Experience Programme (SWEP) which are part of the requirements for engineering training can be utilized for some engineering projects on campus such as drainages and car parks, etc as has been done in some universities, including Federal University of Technology (FUT), Minna.”

Earlier in his remarks, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Richard Kimbir who was represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration), Prof. Paul Anunne described it a rare privilege to have a professor from Engineering faculty present an inaugural lecture promised to look into all that he had suggested.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .