Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

As the world grapples with the challenges of global warming, a professor of Obstretrics and Gynaecology, University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), Anthony Okonkwo, yesterday, called for a reduction in the consumption of livestocks products to mitigate its impact on humans.

He spoke on the theme: “Reducing Business Risk Through Good Environmental Stewardship” at the 2019 Health Safety and Environment week organised by the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) in Benin City.

Prof. Okonkwo said livestocks have the capacity of producing methane that helps trap down heat within the earth.

“The essence of cutting down livestocks is based on the premise that livestocks in themselves produce methane. Methane is a greenhouse gas and greenhouse gas is one of the things that helps trap heat within the earth.

“You and I will agree that we have noticed that the weather is hotter than normal. And the hotter the weather, the more rain we have because it follows the natural principle of the water cycle and if there is more sun, water evaporates and if water evaporates, we have more rain. It is a continuous cycle like that. So that effect of the greenhouse gases can be reduced by reducing livestocks because if there is a demand for livestocks, then it means that you have to require more livestocks.

Prof. Okonkwo stressed that reduction of livestock intake, by extension, will reduce methane gas which is one of the greenhouse gasses and suggested the intake of Soya beans in place of the livestock.

Managing Director, Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), Mansur Sambo, said the company has pledged to continue to uphold best global acceptable safety measures in its operations.