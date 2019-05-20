Bianca Iboma

Ahead of Democracy Day, former lecturer at the University of Ibadan, Prof. Angelicus Onasanya, has urged the Federal Government to plan for another national conference in order to restructure the nation.

He said relevant stakeholders such as traditional rulers, should be involved in the conference and condemned the outcome of the 2014 conference, which he said was monitised while the desired result was manipulated.

Onasanya said the national conference held under former president Goodluck Jonathan should be left in the shelf, saying despite the amount of money spent on the conference, there was no meaningful result from it. He claimed that those who were at the conference did not reflect true patriotism but went for their selfish interests.

“The traditional rulers who were supposed to speak and represent the people were not present at the meeting, those who participated did not reflect the interest of their people,” he said.

Onasanya said those clamouring for restructuring were pretenders.

“They are not even aware of what they are saying or doing, what they are after is self-serving interest,” he said. He said to restructure, the country needs to erase British mistake of 1914.

Onasanya, who spoke during the launch of his book, “Nigeria is a lie: A British lie that must be finally structured,” said the nation needed a more effective constitution that would be more potent and impactful in terms of results and effects. He accused political elite of manipulating restructuring for their selfish interest.

“Nigeria as a nation threw away its culture and embraced the British culture which is where the problem of the united citizens of this nation started.”