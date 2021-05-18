From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Prof Kenneth Ofokanisi of the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) has called for improved funding for public universities in Nigeria to enable them meet up with the global standard.

Ofokansi, who is the Dean Faculty of Phamarceutical Sciences, UNN, made the call in Nsukka on Tuesday in an interview with Daily Sun.

He said that increased funding of public universities would help in improving infrastructure and the leaning environment which will in turn improve students’ educational performance as well as enhance more research.

According to the professor, ‘improved funding of public universities would lead to improved infrastructures as well as better training and renumeration for teachers which remains imperative to move the nation forward educationally.

‘When you visit some university you realise that some Faculties and departments don’t have good lecture hall and good staff office.

‘Government should budget more funds for education because inclusive and quality education is a fundamental human rights, it is not a privilege. It is a right in the Sustainable Development Goals,’ he said.

The Don said he is running for membership in the UNN Governing Council in order to use his experience to serve the university in its highest decision making body.

He said he had served the university in various capacities and intends to apply his vast experience in making policies that would take the university to a greater height.

‘We all know that the governoning council of any university is the highest decision and policy making body; l want to bring my experience to bear having served the university in various capacities.

‘Some of the positions i held in UNN include: former faculty development officer, Director of Research, Director of International Linkages, Senate Ceremonial Committee Chairman among others.

‘With a every sense of modesty I have geneared the requisite experienced and capacity to contribute in formulating policies that will help take UNN to the next level,’ he said.

Ofokansi added that ‘having known challenges facing the institution, I want to used my experience to add my voice in making policies that would address the challenges.

‘Among five of us contesting under the platform of Congregation (Academic), I believe I am most qualified not only as the only professor but one that is humane, accessible, versatile and experienced.

‘If I am elected on May 25 as member of UNN governing Council, I will ensure I work in harmony with other council members to give adequate attention to teaching and learning as well as welfare of staff and students,’ he said.