Provost of the Delta State College of Education, Mosogar, Ethiope West Local Government Area of the state, Prof. Emmanuel Ojeme has called on the state and federal governments to upgrade Colleges of Education to university standard across the country.

Ojeme said upgrade will increase the number of students potentially seeking admission into the colleges.

Besides, he appealed to government and interventionist agencies to assist the college for developmental projects to give the institution a facelift to compete with other institutions within and outside the state.

The provost made the appeal while receiving members of the college’s governing council led by Mr. Lovette Idisi.

Noting that the National Certificate in Education (NCE) obtained from Colleges of Education is gradually losing its value, Ojeme said students no longer want to attend colleges but university to boost their educational career.

He pointed out that the institution has its original dream to be School of Sports, and appealed to government, interventionist agencies and spirited individuals to assist the institution to achieve its dream.

“The attitude of students towards gaining admission into universities is the major cause while numbers of students in the colleges is dropping. This is why we are calling on government to raise the standard of colleges to that of universities.

“It was for this reason the college is running a degree programme in both Delta State University, Abraka and University of Benin, Edo S tate and the institution is also facing challenges of power supply and issues concerning security, hence we are appealing to the chairman to use his position to assist the school,” he pleaded.

The chairman of the governing council, Mr. Idisi while commending the provost for their efforts, promised to assist in moving the school to an enviable height, charging the management to continue to contribute their best towards the upliftment of the school.