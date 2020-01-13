Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Professor of Electrical Engineering in the University of Ilorin, Yinusa Adediran, has called for enforcement of legislations regulating hazardous waste disposal in the country.

Delivering 188th inaugural lecture of the university, entitled: In the realm of telecommunications, reliability and quality engineering”, Prof. Adediran said there was no local or state law that strongly drives proper disposal of spent lead-acid batteries in Nigeria.

The don, who said widespread use of lead acid batteries takes a toll on the environment, added that batteries disposed in municipal landfills and trash incinerators could disperse significant amount of heavy metals and other toxic substances into the air and water.

“Electronic waste has been a source of concern to developing countries because of the health hazards it poses to the environment; and, no serious efforts are being made to control the situation in Nigeria.

“Therefore, battery waste prevention and recycling strategies are essential.

“The legislation regulating hazardous waste through the establishment of the Federal ministry of Environment appears very appropriate, but the enforcement is not there. Attention is rather focused on oil spillage and toxic waste discharges,” he said.

He also recommended that government should have regulations on lead acid batteries, by looking at other countries’ battery legislations with the plan to have a suitable battery recycling plant or battery waste management.