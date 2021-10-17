From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A Professor of Clinical Psychology and Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Prof. Henry Imhonde, yesterday, said the Auchi Polytechnic Alumni should engage in a higher engagement level among existing and future alumni for increased philanthropic funding and support of institutional goals.

He said this while delivering a paper titled “Enhancing Quality of Life and Psychological Wellbeing Through Alumni Associations” at the Auchi Polytechnic Alumni Association (APAA), Benin chapter public lecture and award ceremony held in Benin City.

Prof. Imhonde said the pride of every Alumnus is to be part of history, part of those who propagate, mentor, build, sustain and uplift the school’s pride.

Imhonde said also that it is certainly always refreshing and fulfilling when the alumni raise their heads and smile with all sense of satisfaction to know that someone somewhere is empowered and possibly happy as a result of their being part of an Alumni association.

The Professor of Clinical Psychology, while listing volunteering-adjunct-ship, networking, modeling, career counseling, student affairs and alumni relations collaboration, creating scholarship, financial aid and endowments as ways to enhance quality of life and Psychological Wellbeing among future alumni, said any group whose ideals and set goals is selfish and centered internally is bound to fail and have diminutive growth.

He further reminded the alumni that one of the main purpose of alumni associations is to support a network of former graduates who will, in turn, help to raise the profile of the polytechnic.

He said alumni is about giving back to the institution because we “owe” our post-polytechnic success to the education we received therein.

The Auchi Polytechnic Alumni Association (APAA), Benin chapter, however, as part of recognizing those of who have contributed to the development of the polytechnic and the society at large, gave award to the Senior Pastor of Omega Fire Ministries, Lagos. Rev. Fidelis Ayemoba, Monday Omoregie, Mr Omoruyi Akpata and Aloaye Emmanuel.

