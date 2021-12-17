From Okwe Obi

A lecturer at Bingham University, and Head of Mass Communication Department, Associate Professor Samson Shaibu, has implored journalists to remain focused and disciplined in the discharge of their duties, adding that they should not allow themselves to polarise the geopolitical division orchestrated by politicians.

Shiabu, who spoke at the launch of the Trumpet Newspaper, recently in Abuja, said media houses must at all times set the agenda.

He said, “Politicians are now allies to media houses. This group has told us that they want to look at issues of politics, business, entertainment, sports, religion, technology, culture, climate change and emerging issues.

“This is the only newspaper that I have known throughout my total experience in media in Nigeria that started on a sound footing by getting consultants to give them a sense of direction before they go into dancing in the arena of coverage.

“Geopolitical representation is a nomenclature of the corruption of our political system. It is a nomenclature that allows divisive politics in a nation in search of unity and development.

“If the media can reorientate itself not to re- echo allow divisive politics of geopolitical division all will be a better place.

“If we elongate this further, do not allow yourselves to be canon feathers of the bigotry of our politics, nepotism and religion.”

On his part, the Cheif Executive Officer of The Trumpet, Endurance Edafewotu, explained that the establishment of the outfit is hinged on the sanctity of a balanced, factual and unbiased news.

According to him, “The Trumpet is out to join other well-meaning media houses in disseminating information to the people as well as projecting the country Nigeria and Africa in a position light to the world. In fact, it has a deliberate policy branding department that would help in this regard both for the country and corporate bodies.”

