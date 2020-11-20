Don Crucifixto, an American-based Nigerian-owned label, has promised to redefine and add more value to the Nigerian entertainment industry.

In the light of this, the outfit has started working on different things in the movie and the music sectors.

According to the CEO of Don Crucifixto, Tumininu Oluyole, better known as Tumi, the label would be releasing an anthem for the label, and has been scheduled to hit the internet on November 27, 2020.

Entitled ‘Don Crucifixto’, the song, which featured the label boss himself, the UK-based music star and hit maker, Sean Dampte, and ace producer and songwriter, Joey Benks, is a groovy, classy song.

Reviewing the anthem is indeed a testimony that the label is ready for the game. The quality of the beat and the treated voices show the prowess of its in-house producer Joey Benks and the apt delivery of Sean Dampte ascertains he is not new to the business.

Tumi, also confirmed that the label would be unveiling both its new signees Shavonne Desiree Latin, an American Pop/Afro fusion artiste, with stage name Dirty Diana and Kossi Senyo, a Togolese Afropop/AfroFusion artist many know as Kusher Snazzy.