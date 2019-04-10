Adewale Sanyaolu

A Professor of Accounting at Babcock University, Ishola Akintoye, has faulted Nigeria’s current financial reporting system, saying it is inadequate to address the strategic yearnings of corporate and individual life.

Akintoye, while deliver- ing the university’s 28th Inaugural Lecture titled, ‘‘Accounting: A Mismanaged Concept Requiring Urgent Redefinition”, equally posited that sustainability and accountability are yet to be incorporated into the current financial reporting, adding that the efficiency of sustainable accounting report will impact greatly on sustainable financial report.

The don stated that the past conceptual frame- work for the definition of accounting cannot be adequate in driving account- ing in contemporary times and in the future if efforts are not made for an urgent redefinition of accounting, warning that the entire accounting building, which is currently cracking, will sink beyond redemption.