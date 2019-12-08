Mavin Record honcho, Don Jazzy was recently honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award courtesy, The Beats Awards for his contribution to the entertainment industry in Nigeria at the Shell Hall, Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos.

Speaking, the Chief Executive Officer, Beatz Awards, Elijah John said: “I want to thank you all for making today a success. The New Discovery Producer category will henceforth be called the Don Jazzy New Discovery award category.”

Receiving his award, Don Jazzy added a twist to the newly formed category by pledging the sum of N1 million cash prize for the winner of the category henceforth and commended the organisers for their consistency over the years.

Reacting, Elijah thanked Don Jazzy as he said: “One of the great things about the fifth edition is that a category was created in the name of Don Jazzy, and the winner will be going home with N1m as from next year. The way this is going to work is that, new producers churning out hit songs would be shortlisted for this category and the best five will go into a battle which will involve voting for the best in the year under review. We want to thank Don Jazzy for his support and we also want to thank the sponsors for believing in what we do.”