Christian Agadibe

The on-going lockdown as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic has opened another door of entertainment. As the saying goes, ‘when one door closes, another will open. The advent of Tik Tok has opened a new page of “Let’s Talk Trends with Millio”n of sit at home fans craving for more entertainment to overcome boredom.

The trend, which showcased how locals spent their time during lockdown, went in 7 days reaching over 640K views. The hashtag was also shared over 2000 times making it the highest number of creations in just one day.

Some of the top creators and celebrities who joined this challenge included Don Jazzy, Kim Oprah and Mc Shem Comedian.

Among the latest celebrities to jump on TikTok is none other than Mavin Records label owner, Donjazzy. He kept it real this month with videos of himself in his PJs performing hot dance moves and having fun with filters. He also gave the #fitathome and #happyathome challenges a bash so go and check them out.

“We’re also sharing some love with Tiwa Savage and Toke Makinwa who shared fun videos as well. And a special shout out to Kemi Ikuseedun, aka @kemzmama, who is one of the many talents who have created a niche for herself on the TikTok. Creating content from the very famous lifestyle of African mothers, way to go, girl.”

Excited artists who are taking advantage of the lockdown which one of them is set to the tune of “Don’t Rush” by Young T & Bugsey featuring Headie One and is arguably one of the most popular challenges in Nigeria reaching over 58.2 million views.

The challenge took viewers through an enjoyable fast-paced glam upgrade with just the wave on their makeup brushes. While you are at it, check out the #BoredAtHome challenge.