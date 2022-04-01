From Okey Sampson, Umuahia
A university lecturer, Prof Chukwuemeka Oteh, has joined the race for the Abia State House of Assembly.
The staff of Madona University, Okija, Anambra State made his intention known at Apanu, Item in Bende Local Government Area, while declaring to run for the Bende North State constituency.
He promised to give his people quality representation if elected into the House of Assembly.
“Over the years, I have been constantly condemning politicians that they have not been doing well, but now, I have joined politics to remedy the situation,” he said.
Oteh described himself as a grassroots politician saying: “I decided to start from a low point so that I can grow with time and with the people. If elected, I will bring governance closer to my people because I will be having constant and regular consultations with my constituents.”
