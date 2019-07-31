As President Muhammadu Buhari prepares to assign portfolios to 48 ministerial nominees already cleared by the Senate, a lecturer with Tansian University, Anambra State, Professor ifeanyi Desmond Nworji, has praised the caliber of people who would constitute the next cabinet.

Nworji said with the profile ministerial nominees, the new cabinet has qualified people, who would help President Buhari deliver on his promise.

On the assignment of portfolio to the ministerial nominees, he advised President Buhari to exercise his good sense of judgment, taking into consideration the pedigree and antecedents of the ministers-to-be.

The urged Nigerians who are qualified to be ministers but not chosen to support the government in their little capacity, noting that everybody cannot be appointed at the same time.

Nworji vehemently said only Nigerians can save the country, declaring: “The reforms to make Nigeria better must be internally generated. Evidently, there are sufficient human and natural resources in Nigeria to revive or advance Nigeria if concerted and determined efforts are launched within each stratum of the society.”

The professor pledged his unalloyed support for the federal government, while disclosing his willingness to put his experience when or where needed for the progress of Nigeria.

He challenged other professionals to support the government, saying: “If the country is good it is for all of us, and when is bad, it is also for all of us.”