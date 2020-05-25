Zika Bobby

Former vice chancellor of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), Professor Friday Faraday Osasere Orumwense, has commended Federal Government’s efforts to halt the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

He advised Nigerians to stay safe by yielding to the instructions and information given by the government and healthcare providers.

“This issue is not a national issue but global one which the government of Nigeria can only try its efforts to make sure citizens are protected.

Without people, there is no government and there should be a mutual understanding; Nigerians should understand that whatsoever information given to them is for them, stay at home, wash your hands always, use nose mask even if you must go out and leave the rest for government,” he said.

He also urged Nigerians to keep praying for their leaders.

“This is not the time to blame government or nag over any issue, please let’ pray for the nation and our leaders to be able to do more, it’s not easy to run government, citizens’ cooperation is needed, let’s cooperate with our government,” Orumwense, who was the ninth vice chancellor between December 1, 2014 and December 1, 2019, said.