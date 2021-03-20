According to her, the result of the 2019 state and national assembly elections showed that there are only three women as against 21 men in the state assembly, while 10 women were elected into the house of representatives with a total 360 members and 6 women into the senate with 109 members and down the line to ministerial positions and governors.

This, she said, had “resulted to unequal power relationship between women and men, social norm decrease, education and paid employment opportunity for women.”