Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Dean, Faculty of Engineering, University of Calabar, Prof Odey Osha, has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the bill seeking the establishment of a Federal University of Technology, Ogoja, which had been passed by both chambers of the National Assembly.

Osha, who is the Patron of Greater Ogoja Development Initiative (GODI), said the demand became imminent because of the long distance of about 340 kilometres people had to travel to get to where the federal and state universities are located in their search for education.

His words: “Ogoja was promised a university in 1975. We would like to bring to the notice of President Mohammadu Buhari the bill seeking the establishment of the Federal University of Technology, Ogoja, which has been passed by both chambers of the National Assembly. This bill is historical to the peace-loving people of Ogoja who are desirous of accessing quality education to drive the nation-building endeavour of government.