From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

For those familiar with Jimoh Jibril Olaitan, popularly known as Jeezy Benz, music is more than just a hobby.

The creative and talented afro-showbiz artist is in his new remodelled afrobeat music now trending.

“Meet Jimoh Jibril Olaitan (aka. Jeezy Benz) one of Lead City University’s best graduating students of Mass Communication who has a God-like talent for the afrobeat sound.

One of the lead city university’s best graduate students of mass communication with a distinct flair for Afro-beat lyrics, Jeezy Benz Olaitan has an edge over his equal

An emerging artist, Olaitan is ever ready to make his magic marks with the unique Afrobeat music style reigning supreme.

Don .O. Entertainment industry’s management is indeed blessed with multi-talented young stars who are uniquely vocal and skilful.

An unquestionable love for music, with his new release titled: Peace of Mind from the “ONFLEEK ep”, which was recently dropped, was produced by “Napji Dmw”.

‘Peace of Mind video coming soon, directed by mattmax, the super talented video director”, is a must-watch-out-for, by all and sundry lovers of afrobeat.

“Jeezy Benz is ready to bless our speakers with the most unique afrobeat sounds”. The Don .O. Entertainment management said.