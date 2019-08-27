A don, Prof. Kalu Kalu Diogu (KKD), has applauded the philanthropic efforts of former governor of Abia State and senator representing Abia North, Dr. Orji Kalu.

Acknowledging the humanitarian gestures of Kalu, the don urged other politicians to complement efforts of the government in making life meaningful for the masses.

He emphasized that the former governor’s robust good-will among the people is a testament to the popularity of the business mongul beyond the shores of the South East.

Speaking in Ihechiowa, Arochukwu LGA of Abia State, yesterday, Diogu commended Kalu for choosing to spend his recess (holiday) with his constituents in Abia North Senatorial District, stressing that the former governor remains a shining light in national politics. He stressed that despite Kalu’s high profile in the private and public spheres of life, the former governor has continually sustained his humility, generosity and boldness.

“The people of Abia North senatorial district are happy with the achievements of Senator Orji Kalu thus far.

“Kalu, through the Orji Uzor Kalu Foundation, has re-activated zero-interest loan for petty traders, artisans and youths in Arochukwu, Ohafia, Ummuneochi, Bende and Isikwuato local government areas of Abia State. He had, before as- sumption of office, granted thousands of students from Abia State, scholarships in tertiary institutions across the country.

“The former governor, who had in the past launched and inaugurated various health, educational, women and youth empowerment schemes, last week, donated wheel chairs, educational materials, farm input and implements to less privileged persons, students and farmers in Abia North Senatorial District. In the political space, Kalu has met members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the grassroots in a bid to strengthen the party. He has also reached out to stakeholders of the APC in Abia South and Abia Central Senatorial zones in order to mobilise support for the party. We appreciate and celebrate Kalu for his good work.”

Former chairman of Arochukwu Local Government Area of Abia State, Chibuike Jonas also lauded Kalu for repositioning the party.