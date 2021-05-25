By Bianca Iboma-Emefu

A professor of Management Accounting, Godwin Oyedokun, has described digital space as the new gold for revenue generation for the country.

Oyedokun, who made this declaration during the 11th inaugural lecture he delivered at Lead City University, Ibadan, titled “ Growing the Digital Economy Forensic and Accounting Perspective,” said the unemployment challenge facing the country would be reversed if the Federal Government could bridge the digital divide in an analogue economy.

“The digitalization of the economy creates benefits and efficiencies as digital technologies drive innovation and fuel job opportunities that can enhance economic growth.

“Tech would continue to provide new ways of working, that 90 percent of jobs will require digital skills in the next two decades,” he said.

Prof. Oyedokun added that most businesses now understand the need for online presence to help increase revenue.

“The volume of economic activities associated with businesses on platforms like Jiji, OLX, Konga, Jumai, Taxify and Uber, among others, is a further confirmation of growth of our digital economy.”

The don stated that professionals like forensic auditors, tax practitioners and other job jurisdictions in the accounting profession most update their mode of operation.

He highlighted the benefits of using tech in a way as forensic audits technique could be deployed in audit and investigation by observing from the individual room to the court room.

Oyedokun further stressed the need for stakeholders to invest in digital skills as tax revenues can improve economic growth of emerging businesses, if revenue generation is optimized.

He urged practitioners in the field to stay committed to research that stimulate economic development, and make effective use of knowledge to foster development.