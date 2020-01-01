Lawrence Enyoghasu

A don, Professor Sulaiman Adeniyi Adekola has called for the use of science and technology to solve some of the myriad of challenges plaguing the country over the years for the benefit of the citizenry.

The erudite professor stated this in Lagos at the 20th post-graduation anniversary of the University of Lagos engineering set (ULESSET) of 1999 in a paper titled “Ubiquitous 5G Wireless Revolution: Matters Arising”.

Adekola, a Fellow, Academy of Science (AS) who remains the only professor emeritus of Electrical and Electronic Engineering enumerated what he called the “inherent advantages of the all-round all-embracing and all-inclusive” 5G network to its users across the globe. These include access speed, reduced latency, fastness, efficient unified platform, concentrated networks as well as personalised internet.

Also speaking, the Dean of Engineering, University of Lagos (UNILAG), Engr. Funso Falade enjoined the engineering set ULESSET of 1999 to do everything in their power to ensure the sustainable development of their Alma Mata in the years ahead.

According to Falade who is a professor of Civil Engineering in the first generation university, there is progress in coming together as one. This is because unity is strength. When you lift someone up, you are also lifting those around him and God in His infinite mercy will also lift you up. Do not relent in your quest to make your Alma Mata better than what it is today.

The high point of the occasion which attracted members of the association from Nigeria and overseas was the presentation of award to some select individuals that have added value to the former students as well as the unveiling of those who would run the affairs of the association for two years.

These were disclosed by the Chairman of the Electoral Committee, Mr. OIumide Soile. Those elected include the President, Khalil Akinboboye; Vice President, Olufemi Samuel; General Secretary, Idowu Oyebanjo; Assistant General Secretary, Taiwo Oni; Financial Secretary, Callistus Ekpenga; Project Director, Tony Maguaje; and Treasurer, Folasade Sim-Afe.

Others are the Public Relations Officer, Chioma Chigozirim; Welfare Secretary, Mobolape Adebayo-Okeke; Europe Coordinator 1, Sofola Akintunde; Europe Cordinator 2, Chiedu Enwemadu and North America Coordinator, Dolapo Ogunsanlu.