From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

A retired mass communication don from the University of Lagos, Prof. Ralph Akinfeleye, has simplified journalism and communication in a book for easy understanding, learning and practice of journalism and communication skills.

The 322-page book, titled Journalism, Communication and Society, which was launched in Abuja, is a collection of professional work and experience from people that have made significant contributions to the journalism profession. The book was edited by Prof. Umar Pate, the vice-chancellor of the Federal University, Kashere, Gombe State.

Several media gurus, including the emeritus chairman of DAAR Communications Plc, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, acting director of the National Broadcasting Commission, Armstrong Idachaba, special adviser (media) to the President, Femi Adesina, and executive secretary, Nigerian Press Council, Dr. Francis Nwosu, among others, attended the public presentation of the book.

The author, in his opening remarks, stressed the importance of the media as the watchdog of the society, insisting that media professionals must be encouraged to keep an eye on society, in addition to constantly engaging in personal development to remain relevant in the 21st century.

The reviewer, Idachaba, described the book as one of the most powerful reference material in Nigerian media space and culture, adding that the theoretical content of the book offered practical solutions to communication challenges in Nigeria.

He said the book was written at a time when the communication field in Nigeria ewas undergoing “evolutional fermentation” in the aspect of curriculum development and specialization.

He was optimistic that the methodological approach in the book would add significant value to empirical investigation and scholarship in Nigeria as regards media and journalism.

He commended Prof. Akinfeleye and Prof. Pate for their efforts in fashioning out newly articulated educational curriculum for the study of mass communication in Nigeria.

He maintained that safety threats and digital security of journalists remained serious concerns to the profession, pointing to daily occurrence of harassment, assault and cyber attacks on journalists while discharging their responsibilities.

He was happy that the book explored threats that were incorporated in the new media curriculum approved by the National Universities Commission (NUC) to specifically address the threats against journalists.