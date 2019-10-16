Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

A lecturer in the Department of Mass Communication, University of Ilorin,Dr. Rasaq Adisa, yesterday, tasked Nigerian Journalists to painstakingly verify the authenticity of their stories before publishing.

Adisa, gave the charge in a paper at a seminar organised by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Ilorin.

The theme of the seminar was ‘Investigation journalism as tool to curbing the phenomenon of fake new’.

The seminar climaxed the week long activities to mark the 2019 press week of the Kwara chapter of the NUJ.

Adisa said journalists must be factual in their reportage regardless of whose ox is gored.

“Journalists must always pursue public interest and not selfish interest. To get the society better, we have to get on toes.”

On fake news, Adisa counseled journalists to “develop multiple sources in verifying authenticity of their information and also advocated use of technology to conduct indept investigation.

Adisa tasked traditional media not to renege in their responsibility of setting agenda for government.