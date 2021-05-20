Prof. Maduabuchi Dukor, a university lecturer, has urged the Federal Government to restore lost glory in public schools to make them attractive to Nigerians.

Dukor, also the Head of Philosophy Department at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State, said this when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Thursday.

He said the existent of public schools was being threatened by rising number of private schools in the country.

“We are witnessing a dangerous trend of private schools taking over in all stages of education and this will make certain class of citizens unable to afford basic education.

“It is time those entrusted with the administration of public schools put in their best to make them competitive.

“Every household cannot afford to pay exorbitant school fees being charged by private schools proprietors in Nigeria,” he said.

Dukor said government must channel resources towards revamping public schools to make them attractive to Nigerians.

He said government must also ensure adequate manpower and facilities in public schools.

“Adequate security should support a well fenced government schools across the nation for parents and guidance to believe in public schools.

“It behooves on tutors in government owned primary, secondary and tertiary institutions to ensure efficient teaching, so that we can be properly rewarded,” he said.(NAN)