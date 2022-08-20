A don, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, has urged the National Orientation Agency (NOA) to redouble efforts in ethical and attitudinal reorientation, to push against negative public habits such as corruption.

Okonkwo, an adjunct Professor of Business at the University of Abuja Business School, said this in Enugu at the maiden edition of the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) – Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) South-East Lecture Series and Awards.

The NTA-NUJ Awards was themed: “Reawakening the Age-Long Norms And Values of Our People”.

According to him, ” I am happy that already, we have a governmental tool to help us drive this need for ethical and attitudinal reorientation countrywide. I am talking of the National Orientation Agency (NOA).”

“What we have in our hands is not a problem exclusive to a particular geopolitical zone. It is a national problem

“Therefore, I further recommend, and strongly too, that we must push for the expansion of the mandate of NOA to include ethical and attitudinal reorientation of Nigerians.

“If need be, let there be a name change for NOA, and perhaps an upgrade into a commission, to reflect this new mandate.

“Let us call it the National Ethical and Attitudinal Reorientation Commission with an expanded mandate to become a very effective and functional tool towards achieving values reorientation across the country,” he said.

The don said the upgrading and name change demanded legislation, adding that the National Assembly and all state houses of assembly should enact the same to give it the necessary legislative backing.

Dr Alex Otti, a technocrat and politician, noted that years of failed and unfocused leadership in various strata of the society had led to the negativities and socioeconomic crises in the country.

Otti also deplored the rate of dishonesty and stealing of public funds, adding that it was already turning to a norm.

“Our values have become so low and it is no longer cherished in some circles and it is alien to culture as Africans were previously known for high standards of morals and values,” he said.

He called on Nigerians in authority to start to rethink and change the negative narrative by showing exemplary leadership and lifestyle worthy of emulation.

The former Minister of Power, Prof. Chinedu Nebo, urged the media to be in the vanguard of changing the narrative attitude of violent crime such as kidnapping pervading the country.

Nebo noted that the media had to step-up the advocacy against get-rich-quick syndrome and other vices that diminished the value of life and good image of the country.

“I must thank the NTA for organising such a programme and I think it is time for the media to step-up the advocacy against crime and criminality in the country, especially the pervading insecurity,” he said.

Earlier, the Chairperson of NUJ-NTA Enugu Network Centre, Mina Ukaobasi, said that the lecture was meant to reawaken the consciousness of Nigerians for a need for positive attitudinal change.

“We are here to give direction to a renewed society, where age-long values and norms will be resuscitated and cherished to create a conducive society for all,” Okaobasi said.

She also called for support of NTA centres in the South-East with technical equipment to ensure effective coverage of activities within the zone.

The event featured awards of excellence to Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State; Most Rev. Emmanuel Chukwuma, Archbishop of Anglican Communion in Enugu and Owelle Ejikeme Odumegwu, a renowned philanthropist, who received award of “Excellence in Business and Humanitarian Efforts”.

Responding on behalf of the recipients, Odumegwu thanked the NTA-NUJ for the award and the organization’s ability to point out distinguished Nigerians.

“Good leadership begets good followership. Journalists must stand out to promote value reorientation and good governance.

“I will urge the journalists to keep it up and ensure that positive societal values and norms are preserved for posterity,” Odumegwu added. (NAN)